Manchester Pride’s huge debts revealed as performers including Nelly Furtado left owed eye-watering sums

Manchester Pride owes more than £1.3m to performers, venues, and suppliers following this year’s festival, documents obtained by the Manchester Evening News show.

According to a Statement of Affairs and Directors Report from KR8 Advisory, the charity has £269,291 in cash but total debts of £1,306,683. Almost 200 creditors are affected, including headline performers, venues, and service providers.

Among those owed is Nelly Furtado’s indie label, Nelstar Touring Inc, which is listed as owed £145,755.75. Venue Mayfield Depot, where this year’s Mardi Gras was held, is owed more than £330,000. Event security company Practical Event Solutions is owed over £167,000, and St John Ambulance is owed £47,330.

Olly Alexander, Leigh-Anne and Nelly Furtado performed at Manchester Pride’s 40th anniversary

This year’s festival, which marked Manchester Pride’s 40th anniversary, attracted major performers including Olly Alexander, Leigh-Anne, and Furtado. However, payment concerns emerged in mid-October when hundreds of performers reported they had not received agreed fees.

While many were on 60-day payment terms, some, like RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Banksie, had 31-day terms that have also allegedly gone unpaid.

The Equity union criticised the delayed payment terms, and the Charity Commission has launched an investigation into Manchester Pride’s finances. Organisers reportedly approached Manchester Council for assistance with debts, but were unable to find a solution.

Trustees said: “We had hoped to be able to find a way to continue, and, most importantly, to support our artists, contractors and partners. Despite our best efforts. sadly, this has not proved to be possible. We are sincerely sorry for those who will now lose out financially from the current situation.

“The volunteer Board of Trustees are devastated at this situation and sad to share that our staff team will be made redundant.”

All creditors, including performers, are to be contacted directly by the liquidators, and the charity has confirmed it will no longer respond to media enquiries.