Madonna, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande react to Trump’s moves against the LGBTQ+ community

Madonna, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have all taken the opportunity to speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in the face of recent moves by the Trump administration.

Trump’s second term in office is already proving as troublesome for the community as many feared in the run-up to last year’s election. In the short time since the President has re-entered office, he has signed an executive order to recognise only two genders (male and female), halted the supply of HIV drugs to poor countries, and removed all HIV information and resources from the White House website.

And now, many stars and long time supporters of the community are expressing their compassion with those affected by these moves.

Taking to X last night, Madonna wrote: “It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years.”

It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. 🏳️‍🌈💔

Don’t give up the Fight! pic.twitter.com/6FiziYa2zM — Madonna (@Madonna) January 28, 2025

“Don’t give up the Fight!” she continued, adding a rainbow flag emoji to her post.

Lady Gaga also spoke about the subject in a new interview with ELLE. When asked how she felt in the wake of Trump’s success, and the loss of Kamala Harris, who the singer had publicly endorsed, Gaga said: “The main thing is I have so much compassion and love for so many people who are afraid today. I want to acknowledge that I’m a very blessed person, and I feel grateful for so much in my life every day.

“I know for a lot of people, this election was devastating for their existence, so community is going to be the number one thing,” Gaga expressed. “I am one of many people who support the [LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we’re not going down without a fight. We will stick together.”

“I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible” – Lady Gaga

The singer remained steadfast in her determination to fight for LGBTQ+ rights, declaring: “It’s going to be hard, but I’m up for it. We’re up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible.”

Last week, Ariana Grande also used social media to show her support for the community by sharing an infographic from the non-profit organisation Advocates for Trans Equality to her Instagram which read: “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next.”

The statement continues: “No matter what comes, we will protect each other. The incoming Trump administration, and the Project 2025 extremists who staff it, are reacting to decades of progress made by our LGBTQI+ community by trying to drag us backward. But we have fought even harder battles before — and won. We’ll do it again.”