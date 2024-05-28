Madonna ‘splits’ from boxer boyfriend Josh Popper and ‘grows close’ to another fighter, Richard Riakporhe

Madonna has parted ways with her boxer boyfriend Josh Popper, according to reports – and is now spending time with another professional fighter, Richard Riakporhe.

The pop icon – who recently wrapped The Celebration Tour with a massive free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – and Josh split because he couldn’t keep up with the star’s busy schedule, say insiders.

“Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic,” a source close to the star and the 30-year-old sportsman said.

“Things just fizzled out. There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.

“At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends.”

In light of the split, the ‘Material Girl’ singer is now said to be growing her friendship with Richard, 34, who she met through mutual friends in the fashion industry.

“They get on really well”

A source told The Sun: “Richard met Madonna through the fashion world. They have mutual friends.

“They get on really well and have a lot of fun in each other’s company. But at the moment they are just good friends.”

Madonna has previously referenced her friendship with Richard on Instagram.

Last October, the ‘What It Feels Like For a Girl’ singer shared a picture of her and the 34-year-old, and captioned it: “I had to sit somewhere.”

Richard, also known by his professional fighting name The Midnight Train, has meanwhile said that Madge might support him in-person at his upcoming world title fight with Chris Billam-Smith at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium.

He told talkSPORT in an interview: “Madonna says she’s going to come down if she’s in London, she’s going to keep me updated. She said she wants to come to the fight.”

Attitude has approached a representative for Madonna for comment.