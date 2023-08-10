Madonna joins boyfriend Josh Popper at boxing match after teasing Celebration tour update

Madonna looks to be fully recovered from her hospitalisation earlier this year as she joined her boyfriend Josh Popper at a recent boxing match in New York.

The ‘Ray of Light’ singer is rumoured to have been dating the 29-year-old boxing coach since March 2023.

Sharing pictures of himself with Madge and what appears to be her son David Banda to his Instagram yesterday, Josh – who reportedly won his match – seemingly referred to the pair as ‘family’, saying: “Thank you to my coach, family, and team for standing by me.”

Meanwhile, over on her own Instagram, pop icon Madonna is back to her selfie-sharing best, channeling gothic ‘Frozen’ vibes in a black corset and veil for a new series of shots.

“All dressed up and nowhere to go,” the ‘Material Girl’ singer said in a caption. “But soon, very soon, I’ll be traveling to you.”



Madonna’s health issues were confirmed on social media by her manager Guy Oseary in June.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he said in a statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”



By 29 June, a source told E! News that the pop icon was “home and feeling better.”

“The re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days” – Madonna

The 65-year-old meanwhile recently issued a tour update Twitter. “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” she wrote on 4 August.



“I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See you soon for a well-deserved celebration!”

Not to rush you, but we’re still waiting, M…



