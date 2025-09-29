Madonna confirms she fought off sepsis during 2023 hospitalisation as singer says she was unconscious for four days

Madonna has confirmed her sepsis diagnosis for the first time since a life-threatening bacterial infection left her hospitalised in 2023.

The ‘Hung Up’ singer was rushed to intensive care with few details released at the time, forcing her to postpone her Celebration World Tour. While medical commentators suggested sepsis was the likely cause, Madonna has now revealed that was indeed the case.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, released today, Madonna shared how she was unconscious for four days and that the experience taught her about “radical acceptance”.

She explained: “Radical acceptance is just accepting that what is happening to you is meant to happen to you, and that you’re gonna be okay…. There’s no way we’re going to escape suffering.”

She recalled the frightening moment when her health deteriorated: “I was rehearsing for a tour, and I got a bacterial infection. One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU, unconscious for four days. They took me off the ventilator, I started to breathe on my own, and I had something called sepsis, and it can kill you.”

It is still unclear what initially caused Madonna’s bacterial infection, but doctors said it became extremely serious and required intensive care treatment.

In another moment on the podcast, while talking about forgiveness, she recalled that, while in bed in the hospital, she had a vision of her late mother, Madonna Louise, asking her to come with her seemingly into the afterlife.

“My mother appeared to me, and she said, ‘Do you want to come with me?’ And I said, ‘No.’ My assistant was in the room with me… she heard me say no,” she told Shetty.

One year after her recovery, Madonna celebrated her health on Instagram. The 67-year-old wrote: “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness. I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler.”

Madonna admitted the recovery was far from easy, especially given her usual self-image as “Superwoman”. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna kick this, I’m gonna be good, I’m getting back into rehearsals,’ and I had no strength, no energy, couldn’t get out of bed, and I didn’t know when it was gonna end,” she said.

She acknowledged the seriousness of sepsis: “Some people never recover from it completely, never have their full health again.”

In the same interview, Madonna revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts during her 2016 custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son, Rocco.

The musician also revealed she’s recorded a new song ‘Fragile’ for her late brother Christopher Ciccone, which will feature on her forthcoming album, due next year.

What is Sepsis?

A life-threatening reaction to an infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death if not treated quickly.

Common Symptoms:

– High temperature or chills

– Rapid heartbeat or breathing

– Confusion or disorientation

– Severe pain or discomfort

– Skin rash or pale, clammy skin

What to Do:

– Call 999 immediately if you suspect sepsis.