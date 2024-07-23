Madonna is to reissue her iconic 80s album Like a Prayer for its 35th anniversary on limited edition opaque-silver vinyl, the pop queen has revealed.

Like A Prayer (The Silver Collection) will be out on 6 September 2024 and will feature subtly different artwork to the 1989 original, with a faded grey appearance.

Like its parent album, The Silver Collection will feature the hit singles ‘Like a Prayer’, ‘Cherish’ and ‘Express Yourself’.

The album also features Madonna’s collaboration with Prince, who co-wrote and sang on ‘Love Song’ and played guitar (uncredited) on ‘Like A Prayer’ and ‘Act Of Contrition.’

Orders placed on Rhino.com and Madonna.com will receive an exclusive poster featuring Herb Ritts’ iconic black-and-white photograph of Madonna from the album’s back cover.

The LP is the second release from The Silver Collection, a series of limited-edition vinyl reissues celebrating 40 years of Madonna’s career.



The Silver Collection debuted last year with True Blue.

LIKE A PRAYER (The SILVER COLLECTION) – track listing



Side one

1. “Like A Prayer

2. “Express Yourself”

3. “Love Song” – with Prince

4. “Till Death Do Us Part”

5. “Promise To Try”



Side two



1. “Cherish”

2. “Dear Jessie”

3. “Oh Father”

4. “Keep It Together”

5. “Spanish Eyes”

6. “Act Of Contrition”

Like a Prayer topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks, the 65-year-old‘s longest stay at number one, and sold 15 million copies worldwide.

The title track became Madonna’s seventh number one hit in the US and was recently certified double platinum by the RIAA, while ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Cherish’ both peaked at number two.