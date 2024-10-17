Lulu recalls her amazing first meeting with David Bowie: ‘We had a relationship’

In her new Attitude cover interview, ‘Shout’ singer Lulu reflected on her relationship with the late pop icon David Bowie.

The star spoke to us last month to celebrate winning Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Lulu, known for hits like ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘Boat That I Row’, was one of five covers alongside ‘Rocketman’ singer Elton John, Eurovision champ Nemo, Juice star Mawaan Rizwan and DJ extraordinary The Blessed Madonna.

“There was a party, let’s just say!” – Lulu on David Bowie

The 75-year-old told us: “I was on Saturday-night TV singing and dancing, and that was it, I’d done it enough. I was desperate for something. I didn’t know that, but something in me needed to grow. I met him at a hotel in Sheffield. … In walks the vision that is Ziggy Stardust. He was signing in at reception!

Lulu arriving at last week’s event (Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

“He comes over, in his typical chameleon manner: [adopts Cockney accent] ‘Hello, I’m David.’ He could speak beautifully if he wanted. Like me — my accent comes and goes! He invited me to his gig, then there was a party, let’s just say, and he said what I’ll never forget. As I said, I saw myself as an old blues singer, not a pop puppet. He said, ‘The record labels don’t get you. They don’t get your voice. I’m gonna make a fucking hit record with you.’ I thought, ‘The man sees me; he hears me.’ … That was incredible. And we had a relationship.“

Bowie, known for hits like ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Ashes to Ashes’, died in 2016 at the age of 69.

In the interview, Absolutely Fabulous star Lulu also discussed her relationship with old friend Elton.

She explained: “I called Elton and said, ‘You do know [about my award], of course, don’t you?’ He didn’t know. I thought maybe he’d said, ‘Lulu should be given one of those because she is one of us.’ But he said, ‘I didn’t know. But it’s absolutely true. It’s not a new thing.’ I said, ‘But only for the people who know me.’ It’s absolutely an honour.”

To read the full interview, order your copy now or check out the Attitude app. Lulu heads out on the road for the Champagne for Lulu tour in Torquay on Sunday 3 November 2024.