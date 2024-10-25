Exclusive: Lulu shares iconic stories from her six decades in showbiz

Lulu has shared some highlights from her six decades in show business, including stories about The Beatles, marrying a Bee Gee and writing a song for Tina Turner in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video to accompany her recent Attitude cover interview.

The pop music icon – who was named Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, earlier this month (9 October) – said that the success of her debut single, ‘Shout’, released in 1964, was helped along by two members of The Beatles.

“The first time it got a big shout out was when John Lennon and Paul McCartney were on Ready Steady Go! and they were just talking to [host] Cathy McGown,” Lulu said.

The two musicians, responsible for legendary songs like ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Hey Jude’, were asked by McGown about what music they were listening to, when they brought up Lulu’s name.

“John said, ‘Oh, yeah, that Lulu. “Shout”.’ And Paul said, ‘Oh, yeah, we love “Shout” by that little girl Lulu.’ Can you imagine?” Lulu recalled. “I’d never liked British music until The Beatles; I’d only liked American music.”

She added: “I think that’s what made my record a hit, if I’m being honest.”

The singer also opened up about the impact of writing ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’ for Tina Turner, alongside her brother Billy Lawrie and Grammy-nominated songwriter Steve DuBerry.

“It was in her autobiographical movie and was a number one record for her all around the world,” the 75-year-old said after giving an a capella rendition of the track. “[It was] the first song that I ever wrote, at the insistence of my brother. He said, ‘You can write songs. You can.'”

Speaking about what it means to her to be awarded Honorary Gay at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, Lulu said: “I’m humbled. And I’m proud!”

She continued: “The LGBTQ+ community has supported me. And I think I was aware of it when I did ‘Independence’ and then followed it with ‘Relight My Fire’. It seemed like they were visible. You guys, you girls, you people were visible to me. And I do this job to make me feel connected. I feel connected when I’m doing music. And at that moment I felt that strong connection.”

The singer finished by saying she planned to live up to the title by showing up and playing at every Pride event and festival for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I have to wait until next year to do them all,” she added, “but I’m doing them. So you better come along.”

To read Lulu's cover interview, order your copy of the new issue of Attitude magazine now or check out the Attitude app.