Lulu shouts out to Elton as she accepts Honorary Gay gong at Attitude Awards: ‘He said – I’ve always known’

Pop icon Lulu has been named Honorary Gay, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

After being presented with her award at the ceremony tonight (Wednesday 9 October 2024) by broadcaster Rylan, the ‘Shout’ singer told the audience: “You know, when I was told about this award, I was tickled pink and I thought, ‘I’ve got to call someone.’

“So, I called Elton, of course, and I said, ‘Did you know about this?’ and he said, ‘I had no idea.’ I said to him, ‘I’ve been lucky enough to win awards in my career, but this one is kind of different.’ And he said, ‘Only you can answer that, but I’ll tell you one thing: I’ve always known you were an honorary gay.’ And I said, ‘But you know what? That’s the thing. You’ve known, but I don’t think anyone else knew, so that’s why it’s special to me. It’s out there. It’s official. I’m out there.’

Elton and Lulu (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Lulu’s was the second award to be handed out on the night after her close friend, the ‘Rocket Man’ singer Elton John, was named the recipient of the Legacy Award at the annual event.

In her new Attitude cover interview to support her award win, the ‘Relight My Fire’ singer recalled contacting ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues’ singer Elton after finding out about the nomination.

Lulu, also known for hits like ‘Independence’ and ‘The Boat that I Row’, continued: “I think it’s the biggest compliment. I really do. Full stop. I couldn’t believe it.”

Lulu and Elton are two of five cover stars for the new issue of Attitude. The others are DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna, Juice star Mawaan Rizwan and 2024 Eurovision winner Nemo.