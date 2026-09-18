Luke Evans: ‘You just don’t get those same opportunities in a working-class environment’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Evans’ impressive acting career didn’t come from nowhere – he earned it. Speaking to Attitude for his cover interview, the actor opened up about his working-class roots and growing up in Aberbargoed, South Wales.

Now 47, Evans is arguably one of Hollywood’s best-known hunks, having graced both stage and screen throughout his career. His journey to becoming one of the industry’s most recognisable leading men is a testament to how far he has come from his humble beginnings.

Raised in the small Welsh town of Aberbargoed with his parents, Yvonne and David Evans, Evans spent much of his youth as a Jehovah’s Witness while quietly coming to terms with his sexuality.

Luke Evans recognises economic inequality growing up working-class

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

He eventually left home for Cardiff at 17 before receiving a scholarship to the London Studio Centre at 18.

It was during his time in London that Evans became more aware of the economic inequality between himself and some of his peers.

“If you’re born into a stately home, you’ll go to Eton or one of those private boys’ schools, you’ll join a political party and you’ll speak for your constituency living in council houses down the bottom of this hill, most of whom you may never have met,” he said.

Evans’ experiences help him connect with his character Ben Fitzmaurice in The Party

Luke Evans on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

“You just don’t get those same opportunities in a working-class environment,” Evans added. This experience would later help him connect with the character of Martin Gilmour in ITV’s upcoming political thriller, The Party.

Arriving on ITV later this year, the drama is based on Elizabeth Day’s 2017 novel of the same name and follows respected political journalist Martin (Evans) as he attends the lavish 40th birthday party of his best friend, Conservative politician and aristocrat Ben Fitzmaurice (Tom Cullen).

A major part of The Party is the complicated relationship between Martin and Ben, with Evans and Cullen bringing an intense chemistry to their characters’ relationship. Evans said the plot “should break everyone’s hearts”.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.