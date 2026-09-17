Traitors star Freddie Fraser and boyfriend reveal how they first met: ‘We’ve got two different stories’

Freddie Fraser and his boyfriend Bailey Ramsden have spilled the tea on how they first met in a new flirtatious social media post.

The pair went public with their relationship in August 2026, around six months after Fraser realised he was bisexual.

Previously speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Fraser said Ramsden made the first move, sliding into his Instagram DMs, though he admitted: “I liked a few of his pictures first.”

Freddie Fraser on how he met his boyfriend

Now, because fans kept asking, the loved-up couple took to social media yesterday (16 September) to set the record straight.

“We’ve got two different stories,” the pair said in sync. Fraser was the first to share his side of the story, claiming: “This guy [Ramsden] just decided to DM me and then, do you know what he said? He then said, when are you going to stop being a pussy and stop liking my Instagram pictures and take me out for a drink.”

“Stop the camera,” Ramsden interrupted. “So what actually happened was, for like three months, I kept seeing this guy from up on my For You page,” he continued.

Bailey Ramsden slid into Frasers’ DMs

After Fraser followed Ramsden on social media and liked some of his photos, he had “nothing to lose”, so he sent the first message, with something written along the lines of: “Are you gonna just keep liking my photos? You can ask me out for a drink.”

Ramsden is a content creator and model who shares lifestyle and fashion content online. Fraser has admitted to liking his ‘Get Ready With Me’-style videos before they started dating.

The pair recently shared a series of photos together online after Fraser returned from a cruising holiday with his mother.

Reflecting on the first months they spent together as official boyfriends, Fraser captioned the Instagram post: “First of many summers together.”