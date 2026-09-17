The Kardashians season 8 trailer: Kim is hospitalised with health scare linked to late father – WATCH HERE

Kim Kardashian reveals she’s been diagnosed with esophagitis in the first trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 8.

The promo, released today (17 September) shows Kardashian in a hospital bed before she tells her family: “I have something called esophagitis.”

The revelation prompts a reference to Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died from oesophageal cancer in 2003.

“I can’t. It makes me want to cry” – Kris Jenner on Kim Kardashian’s health scare

“Didn’t your father… isn’t that what he died of?” somebody off-camera asks.

“I can’t,” her mother, Kris Jenner, says in a confessional. “It makes me want to cry.”

Esophagitis is inflammation of the oesophagus and is different from oesophageal cancer. The trailer does not indicate that Kardashian has cancer.

Robert Kardashian Sr. died aged 59, around two months after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Has Kendall Jenner ever dated Cara Delevingne?

Elsewhere, the new trailer turns its attention to the love lives of Kendall Jenner and her sisters.

Kendall is asked whether she has dated anyone privately, before the conversation turns to rumours that she and model Cara Delevingne have dated.

“So since I never get to know, how’s the love life?” Caitlyn asks Kendall.

“There’s definitely a rumour that Cara and I like dated, which is not true,” she replies.

Kendall then adds: “By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara. Never say never, right?”

The Kardashians returns to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on 8 October.