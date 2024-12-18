Lukas Gage on gay sex scenes: ‘I’m shocked when people get their panties in a bunch!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lukas Gage has reflected on being an unwitting “sex positivity advocate” following a series of viral sex scenes in shows like The White Lotus and You.

The White Lotus character played by the current Attitude cover star was famously rimmed by Murray Bartlett’s hotel manager on the first show, and in the second, his character enjoys a golden shower – both to headline-generating effect.

Down Low, the film he co-wrote and starred in alongside Zachary Quinto, has also been praised for its frank approach to gay sex.

“Hook-up scenes could not be more technical! ” – Lukas Gage

“On Euphoria and The White Lotus, we had the same intimacy coordinator, Amanda Blumenthal, who I believe was the first intimacy coordinator ever,” Lukas told us.

He furthermore added: “She teaches everyone around the world, broke the mould for it in a normalising, comfortable way, took the stigma away, the hyping up, embraced it as technical. ‘Hey — what do you need from me? Mints? A cock sock?’ Embracing that, it’s part of the work.”

“Americans especially are catching up to the normalcy of it. … I don’t think I was trying to be a sex-positivity advocate of showing nudity or whatever, but if I did that subconsciously, great. I’ve always had that mentality and [am] shocked when people get their panties in a bunch.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Smile 2 star laughed: “When people ask about hook-up scenes [they ask] Is that hard?’ I’m like, ‘It could not be more technical.’ We’re talking about lunch between thrusts!”

Speaking to us, Lukas also reflected on working with cultural icon and sex symbol Pamela Anderson in upcoming movie Rosebush Pruning.

“I grew up idolising Pam,” he said. “I wrote in my journal as a kid: ‘I wish my mom was Pamela Anderson.’ Now she’s playing my mom in a movie! [Rosebush Pruning]. It’s bizarre. Surreal. She’s the kindest, most loyal, amazing co-star. I love her. Everything she’s doing right now — ageing gracefully, not changing yourself, embracing it all — exceeds expectations. She’s so beautiful.”

