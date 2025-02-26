Cooper Koch wants to star in adaptations of these ‘top three’ classic queer texts

Cooper Koch, star of Netflix’s Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez, has revealed his ambitions for the future which include participating in adaptations of a number of seminal queer novels.

In a new interview with VMAN, Koch confirmed that he has a fantasy wishlist of literary works he wishes to be involved in adapting for the screen.

“Giovanni’s Room, All Fours, and A Little Life. Those are the top three,” he told the publication. “I don’t want it to sound like I’m conceited, like I can do whatever I want. It’s more like, I just want to do things that I feel have meaning and purpose that I’m passionate about.”

A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara’s tearjerking 2015 novel, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of a new audiobook read by Matt Bomer. It has also been adapted for the stage with a 2023 West End production starring James Norton.

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin has gone on to be considered one of the most influential queer texts of all time since its publication in 1957. All Fours by Miranda July was released just last year and is already being adapted by US cable network Starz, as per Variety.

Koch also revealed he would love to pursue roles in theatre in the future, saying: “I did musicals all throughout my childhood and then in high school. When I was growing up doing theatre, I was always imitating the YouTube videos of the people on Broadway.”

“It’s this magical, euphoric feeling that is experienced by all the people in the room, and it’s different every night, and you don’t have to stop; you just live through it. I want to do that for the rest of my life,” he went on to say.

Koch, who prior to his breakout role in Monsters had a small part in the LGBTQ+ slasher series They/Them alongside Kevin Bacon, recently restated his support of the real life Menendez Brothers.

“It is my firm belief that the Menendez Brothers did not receive a fair second trial and all the evidence that supported their claims of sexual, psychological, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of their mother and father were not considered,” Koch said in a recent written statement shared on his Instagram story.

Koch then added: “I remain hopeful that there is still a path forward that will lead to their freedom, so I encourage all of their supporters to keep their voices strong.”