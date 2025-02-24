Cooper Koch doubles down in support of Menendez Brothers in statement 

Cooper Koch has publicly restated his support of the Menendez Brothers following his role in last year’s hit Netflix show Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Koch’s statement follows the Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman opposing their request for a trial.

Koch – whose Ryan Murphy-directed show dropped to astronomical viewership last year – shared his view on his brother Payton Koch’s Instagram Story over the weekend.

“I am deeply troubled” – Coop Koch

Speaking in a written statement, Koch said: “I am deeply troubled by the statement made today by the District Attorney Nathan Hochman.”

The Swallowed actor – who, at the height of his show’s popularity, visited the brothers in prison alongside Kim Kardashian – went on: “It is my firm belief that the Menéndez Brothers did not receive a fair second trial and all the evidence that supported their claims of sexual, psychological, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of their mother and father were not considered.”

Koch then added: “I remain hopeful that there is still a path forward that will lead to their freedom, so I encourage all of their supporters to keep their voices strong.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year about the horror-themed show, Koch explained: “I don’t really love horror. I don’t like watching horror. I mean, being in it is fun because it’s exhilarating and you’re put into situations that you maybe never would be as a human.

“So dealing with those circumstances and emotions is challenging and interesting, but I’m not a huge horror fan. They just happened to be the [projects] that I got cast in. I think now I have a little bit more control and say about what I do next. And I can tell you that it most likely will not be horror.”

Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez is streaming now on Netflix.