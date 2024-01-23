Listen to Dannii Minogue’s camp new single Thinking ‘Bout Us

Dannii Minogue has announced a brand new single, ‘Thinking ‘Bout Us’, which is set to be released on 2 February.

Sharing clips of the song’s music video on Instagram, the singer and TV personality wrote: “Grab your phones, call your friends, Thinking ‘Bout Us is out Feb 2.”

This will be Ms Minogue’s first new track since last year’s ‘We Could Be the One’, released as the theme tune to gay dating show I Kissed a Boy, of which Dannii is the presenter.

A second series of the show is due soon, meaning the new single could be a sign that new episodes are about to drop.

Thinking ‘Bout Us’ was created alongside Australian DJ and producer Autone, who’s previously released Ariana Grande and Kylie Minogue remixes.

Dannii teased the new track earlier this week, posting a video of herself chatting with a “future” version of herself. Diligent fans spotted the singer appears to be using the same phone from her ‘All I Wanna Do’ from 1997.

“My treasured phone 📞” the singer replied.

Dannii shares dating tips ahead of I Kissed a Boy series two

We’re already anticipated the second series of I Kissed a Boy, following the success of last year’s inaugural series.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the show’s release last year, Dannii Minogue shared the best dating advice she’s received from a gay man, saying it was all about treatment.

Attitude speaks with Dannii Minogue ahead of the I Kissed a Boy launch

“Make sure you are treated like an absolute princess,” she said.

“You need to find that person who will put you on a pedestal and always treat you well.”

Dannii also added: “That was the best advice!”

“If you think a relationship is going to go somewhere you know that there’s something in [the kiss] if you feel that tingle.”

“Back in the day, you’d go to a club and see someone across the dance-floor. Maybe have a bit of a disco kiss.”

‘Thinking ‘Bout Us’ will be released on 2 Feb. Click here to pre-save the track ready for release.