Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised after possible overdose and 5am stroll in his underwear

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X has been arrested in Los Angeles after an altercation with police wearing only white briefs and matching cowboy boots, and was later hospitalised for a possible overdose, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers were called to Ventura Boulevard around 5:30 am local time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday (21 August) after receiving reports of a man walking in his underwear.

The ‘Old Town Road’ performer allegedly “charged” at the police, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery.

“Come to the party” – Lil Nas X in viral clip of him in briefs and cowboy boots

LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller said he was later transported to a hospital for what authorities described as a possible overdose.

A video released by TMZ on Thursday (21 August) showed the rapper wearing only briefs and cowboy boots, dancing in the street and urging bystanders to “come to the party,” and “don’t be late.” He was later seen placing a traffic cone on his head while repeatedly humming the same tune over and over.

The 24-year-old is preparing to drop his second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year, having already teased tracks on Instagram and releasing singles, leaving fans suspicious this is all just a publicity stunt.

One suspicious viewer took to the comment section of the alarming video, writing: “I’m like 60% sure he’s just messing with us.”

Another said: “If this is LA, why aren’t there so many cars on the road. It’s 4am. it’s still busy there at 4am… I’m 70% sire this is staged. But if not… yikes.”

Other’s showed their concern for the rapper. “Please God, help this brother,” one fan wrote. “I hate seeing this kind of news. May God protect him…” another said.

“Need you guys to stick behind me” – Lil Nas X speaking to fans in February

A resurfaced video from February shows Lil Nas X opening up about the “difficult” years he’s faced.



Fans are rallying behind him with love and support following his recent arrest and possible overdose. pic.twitter.com/zccnWN5kOl — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2025

In a video shared by the performer in February, he told fans: “I don’t want you guys to think I’m being flaky and very all over the place, but I was for a long time you know. These last few years were pretty difficult for me,” before adding that he is now reaching a place of confidence.

“That’s what the Dreamboy era is going to be… need you guys to stick behind me,” he said.

Lil Nas X dropped new singles ‘Right There!’ and ‘Hotbox‘ in March of this year, following the release of ‘Swish’, ‘Dreamboy’ and ‘Big Dummy’. All five songs are expected to appear on the artist’s forthcoming sophomore album.

He made history in 2019 as the first publicly gay man to win a Country Music Association award through the runaway success of his 2018 hit Old Town Road. Earning him two Grammy Awards.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance misuse, help is available. You can contact Mind on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for guidance and support.