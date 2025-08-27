Lil Nas X speaks out after after 5am nude arrest and four felony charges: ‘That was f*****g terrifying’

Rapper Lil Nas X has spoken out for the first time since his arrest in Los Angeles, after being hospitalised and charged with four felonies.

The arrest came after police responded to phone calls of the Grammy Award-winning artist wandering the streets of Studio City half-naked during the early hours of last Thursday (21 August).

In an Instagram Story, posted on Monday (25 August), the ‘Old Town Road’ singer reassured fans: “Your girl is gonna be ok, y’all. ok? She’s going to be all right; she’s gonna be all right. Shit. That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.”

Since breaking his silence, he has disabled comments on his Instagram posts.

Officers say Lil Nas X became aggressive, with NBC News citing a source who claimed he “punched an officer twice in the face during the encounter.”

He was reportedly handcuffed, thrown to the ground, and hospitalised on suspicion of a drug overdose.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to him” – lawyer Christy O’Connor on Lil Nas X’s arrest

He faces three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty and was released.

During the hearing, according to NBC News, his lawyer Christy O’Connor told the judge: “Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

Lil Nas X spent three days in jail before being released on $75,000 bail. As part of his release conditions, a judge ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

The felony charges carry possible penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.