Lil Nas X claps back at claims he’s ‘not really gay’

Lil Nas X has had to clap back at the ridiculous claims that he’s “not really gay or not really that feminine.”

The accusation towards the 23-year-old ‘Industry Baby’ singer came from someone online after he performed at Lollapalooza in Chile on Friday (17 March)

Sharing a clip of Nas’ performance a Twitter user offered the above views of the rapper. The Twitter user also added that the singer’s identity is “so forced.”

Responding to this on Saturday (18 March) Lil Nas X tweeted: “oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert.”

oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert https://t.co/sA8pyMeAIC — pussy (@LilNasX) March 18, 2023

After someone else tweeted: “One day we will realise that Lil Nas X is not gay. He just finessed the LGBT community and got to the bag,” Lil Nas X replied in typically bold fashion.

“do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake.”

do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake https://t.co/u68xW1VRyY — pussy (@LilNasX) March 18, 2023

People have defended Nas of course. Additionally, one person pointed to Lil Nas X’s history of running a Nicki Minaj stan account.

Like this man literally ran a Nicki Minaj fan account, kissed a boy on the most homophobic television program, gave a lap dance to a satan and the list goes on. do y’all gotta see lil nas x sck some meat on live to believe he’s gay??? https://t.co/ZqQYgJwCkI — NATE (@NATERERUN) March 18, 2023

Add this evidence to Nas’s continued demonstration of queer sexuality in his music and also his music videos. We’re thinking mostly of ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ but really you can point to most of the rapper’s songs!

The 23-year-old has also recently had to fend off comparisons with Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer was arrested in Romania in December while being investigated over claims of human trafficking and rape.

1. that is a cgi animated being not satan from the bible book.



2. there’s no such thing as a good role model, y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to https://t.co/l9ATUJjGPY — pussy (@LilNasX) March 15, 2023

Tate, who is known for his misogynistic and toxic masculinity-promoting content, has denied the allegations.

Lil Nas X recently apologised after upsetting people when he joked about transitioning on social media.