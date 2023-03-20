Lil Nas X claps back at claims he’s ‘not really gay’
Have people seen the music video for 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)?!
Lil Nas X has had to clap back at the ridiculous claims that he’s “not really gay or not really that feminine.”
The accusation towards the 23-year-old ‘Industry Baby’ singer came from someone online after he performed at Lollapalooza in Chile on Friday (17 March)
Sharing a clip of Nas’ performance a Twitter user offered the above views of the rapper. The Twitter user also added that the singer’s identity is “so forced.”
Responding to this on Saturday (18 March) Lil Nas X tweeted: “oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert.”
After someone else tweeted: “One day we will realise that Lil Nas X is not gay. He just finessed the LGBT community and got to the bag,” Lil Nas X replied in typically bold fashion.
“do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake.”
People have defended Nas of course. Additionally, one person pointed to Lil Nas X’s history of running a Nicki Minaj stan account.
Add this evidence to Nas’s continued demonstration of queer sexuality in his music and also his music videos. We’re thinking mostly of ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ but really you can point to most of the rapper’s songs!
The 23-year-old has also recently had to fend off comparisons with Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer was arrested in Romania in December while being investigated over claims of human trafficking and rape.
Tate, who is known for his misogynistic and toxic masculinity-promoting content, has denied the allegations.
Lil Nas X recently apologised after upsetting people when he joked about transitioning on social media.