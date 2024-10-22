Joe Lycett talks biphobia and being in a ‘long-term relationship’ with a woman on Bimini’s new podcast

Joe Lycett has publicly discussed his experiences of biphobia and his relationship with his long-term female partner in a new interview.

The comedy star reflected on the subjects with Bimini on the Drag Race star’s new podcast, The Pieces, launching today.

Made in association with Global, Wizard Radio and Universal, the weekly show will see the drag icon interviewing pop stars, politicians, artists and activists to find out what shaped their identities.

“I am attracted to men sometimes, but not all men” – Joe Lycett

Speaking on the podcast, Joe tells Bimini: “It’s interesting now, being in a long-term relationship with a woman, because loads of people are like, sorry what? There was a brief period when I was at school when I thought because I was attracted to men, I was gay. And then I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa. Hang on. Then I use the term bisexual, when anyone asks, and I just want to give a quick answer because people understand that. But I think the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual, in that I’m not attracted to people, just because of their gender.”

The 36-year-old – who won the Comedy Award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar – continued: “I am attracted to men sometimes, but not all men. And it’s not often to do with the fact that they are men. Often, it’s like a good torso is enough, you know? The little abs. Yeah, that’s it. The lines. The torso is dangerous. A lovely arm. Yeah, it doesn’t matter what the gender [is] or whatever. And I don’t know why that is, but that is how it is. It’s a strange one because to me that suggests that sexuality is not just man, woman. So, the intellectual side of me goes it’s pansexual, which means all.”

Of his identity, Joe later adds that he’s “struggling with it in different ways of course. And particularly because lots of people just presume I’m gay because I’m camp on telly”.

“It’d just be nice to live in a world where everyone just chilled the fuck out”

During the chat, Joe also reflected on his experience of biphobia, saying “pretty much all the biphobia I had when I first came out as bi was from … elder gay men who were like, pick a side. And I kind of get that as well. Because, you know, some of them died for it. They were in that era. It was illegal for them.



“So, for someone [like] me to come along and go, well, I’m a bit of this, I’m a bit of that, or whatever, must be really annoying. Because they’re like, well I had to put my cards on the table and say I was gay, and then go through all of the shit that came with that. … I get it. But also, it would just be nice to live in a world where everyone just chilled the fuck out”.

“I can be a right chatty Kathy” – Bimini

In a statement about the new podcast, Bimini today said: “I’m so excited to finally drop my first podcast series. As you know I can be a right chatty Kathy and I’m known to voice an opinion or two, so now feels like the perfect time to release my own podcast! I’ve always wanted this opportunity to get into the minds of some proper interesting people and find out about the moments that have shaped their identity.”

Alongside Joe’s episode, The Pieces launches today with an episode in which Bimini shares their own personal stories.