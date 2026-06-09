Laverne Cox and Munroe Bergdorf on trans people being ‘forever the canary in the coal mine’: ‘This is going to affect you, too’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laverne Cox and Munroe Bergdorf have taken part in an illuminating discussion on the attack on LGBTQ rights in a new interview for Attitude Uncut.

Cox, known for roles in Orange Is the New Black and Promising Young Woman, is the latest cover star for the digital-first publication, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

Her new book, Transcendent, is out 9 June 2026 in the US and 25 June 2026 in the UK.

“It’s always been about scapegoating trans people and eradicating us from public life” – Laverne Cox

“I knew we lost the culture after the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light moment, then Target was targeted because they had Pride merch,” the star told us. “Then half the country banned gender-affirming care for young people, and trans girls from sports. I was like, ‘We are so ******.’ And it’s gotten progressively worse. It’s never been about protecting women and girls, right?

“Here in America, we have a whole treasure trove of files on Epstein and survivors demanding justice, and they don’t even want to investigate. It’s never been about protecting children because they would do something about guns. It’s always been about scapegoating trans people and eradicating us from public life.”

“If they’re anti-trans rights and they’re anti-humanity”

Added Bergdorf: “One of the most disheartening things about this moment is how wilfully people have gone along with it. Trans people are the permission slip to go on an assault on everyone’s rights, which I think everyone is now starting to see. It sucks because I feel like our community are forever the canary in the coal mine – we are always the community saying, ‘This is going to affect you too.’

Laverne Cox (Image: Sequoia Emmanuelle)

“This should be a red flag. If they’re anti-trans rights and they’re anti-humanity – whether it’s a community leader, a politician, or a news network – this entity cannot be for humanity and for the good of the people if they are willing to discriminate against anyone. But people don’t listen, and it’s really difficult to keep up.”

To read this interview in full, check out Attitude Uncut on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

Attitude – the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand and Europe’s best-selling magazine for gay men – last year launched Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app. Featuring long-read journalism inspired by themes resonating within the LGBTQ+ community, each issue will provide a deep dive into topics as varied as sexuality, identity, health, relationships and beyond.