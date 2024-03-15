Lauv says ‘I feel like I’m gay’ but ‘haven’t had enough experience’

Lauv has come out again, saying: “I feel like I’m gay.”

The American singer previously addressed his journey with his sexuality on social media in August 2023, saying: “I’m gay but I’m not gay.”

The star is known for hits including ‘Fake’, his song with Conan Gray, and ‘i’m so tired…’, his single with Troye Sivan.

“I feel like I haven’t had enough experience” – Lauv

“I feel like I’m gay, OK,” Lauv told his 1.1 million fans on TikTok this week.

“I’ve said this so many times and still not claimed to actually ‘be’, because I’ve not had enough experience to actually say,” he furthermore continued.

The ‘I Like Me Better’ singer went on: “I find myself wanting to be a lot more… I don’t want to think of intelligent ways to say this! I just find myself feeling a little bit more like this.”

At this point, the 29-year-old puts on a stereotypical gay lisp (which he’s allowed to do, if he’s a member of the community!) and says: “I would rather fucking let it all fly.

“But instead I hold back.”

Last year, Lauv – also known for songs like ‘Mean It’ and ‘Fake’ – told fans: “I would feel feelings or, like, feel a connection or a vibe or desire or something, and would just shut it down.

“Obviously I’ve dated exclusively women in my life so far.”