Lana Del Rey releases James Bond theme for 007 First Light video game

Lana Del Rey has recorded a song for 007 First Light, a new James Bond video game due for release later this spring.

The track, written with Bond composer David Arnold, appears as the game’s main theme and has been released on streaming platforms ahead of launch. Arnold’s previous credits in the franchise include Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

Developed by IO Interactive, 007 First Light introduces an original storyline centred on a younger version of Bond during his early years in MI6. The game is scheduled to launch on 27 May across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a Nintendo release expected to follow.

“I mean, how has that not happened yet?” – Lana Del Rey on contributing to the Bond series in 2024

Del Rey’s involvement follows earlier comments about her interest in contributing to the Bond series. In a 2024 interview with BBC News, she said a track she had written, ’24’, was originally intended for a Bond film but was not selected. The song later appeared on her 2015 album Honeymoon.

She said: “I mean, how has that not happened yet? Can we just say, ‘It’s only 24 hours in a day,’ I wrote that for them, but Sam [Smith] you did a wonderful job, really, no I’m just kidding…

“One day maybe, but probably not, but I’m going to continue to sing and do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then, and just pretend that it’s the title track.”

When is Lana Del Rey’s next album due for release?

A short statement released alongside the new track reads: “Lana brings the James Bond universe into her world, creating her own musical interpretation for the game’s reimagined origin story.”

The release follows Del Rey’s recent single ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’, which is expected to feature on her next studio album, Stove, set for release this year.

If confirmed, it would be her first full-length project since 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.