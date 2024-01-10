Lady Gaga teases new music as she posts photos from the recording studio

Lady Gaga has hinted at new music by posting photos of herself in the recording studio, with fans speculating on whether a new album is on the way.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on 9 January to share two behind-the-scenes pictures of herself standing by a microphone in front of a drum kit, wearing a sweater dress and dangerously high-looking boots.

She later posted another image of herself in a studio with the caption “If anyone asks I’m at church”.

Fans have been speculating about potential new solo material from Gaga since 2020’s Chromatica. The 13-time Grammy winner’s last release was a collab with legendary crooner Tony Bennett last year on covers album Love For Sale.

Understandably, the comments section on Gaga’s latest post is filled with overexcited messages from across the fandom, with Drag Race stars seeming to lead the charge.

“OH MOTHER IS COMING”, wrote Kandy Muse, while Courtney Act commented “You tease”.

Artpop sequel unlikely

Those hoping for an Artpop sequel may be disappointed, however. Last April, the original album’s producer White Shadow drew a line in the sand for a follow up, writing: “No longer talking about ARTPOP,” on his Instagram story.

“I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it,” he also said. He also appeared to delete all of his posts that reference the album.

Gaga has otherwise been busy with other projects, including her Haus Labs beauty brand and forthcoming movie role in Joker: Folie à Deux. The follow up to 2019’s Joker will see the New York native playing Harley Quinn in this musical sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix. This would be her first acting role since 2019’s House of Gucci.