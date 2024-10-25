Fans react to Lady Gaga’s ‘Disease’: ‘YOU ATE THAT MOTHER’
"I could lift a car right now"
By Alim Kheraj
After a week of teasers on social media and cryptic lyrics posted on her website, Lady Gaga has today (25 Oct) released her latest single ‘Disease’.
The track is the first taste from the singer’s upcoming seventh album, known colloquially as LG7, which will mark her first pop record since 2020’s Chromatica. The 38-year-old has subsequently released the song ‘Hold My Hand’ in 2022, taken from the soundtrack to Top Gun: Maverick, and last month shared a companion album to the film Joker: Folie à Deux, titled Harlequin.
Harking back to Gaga’s earlier material like ‘Heavy Metal Lover’, ‘Dance In The Dark’ and ‘Scheiße’, the track is a metallic, gothic and industrial banger.
“I could play the doctor/I can cure your disease/If you were a sinner/I could make you believe/Lay you down like one, two, three/Eyes roll back in ecstasy/I can smell your sickness/I can cure ya/Cure your disease,” she sings on the chorus.
Given how long it’s been since Gaga has been in pop star mode, it makes sense that the singer’s legion of fans, known as Little Monsters, have been eating up ‘Disease’.
“YOU ARE MOTHER @ladygaga AND I STAND 10 TOES DOWN ON THAT! YOU ATE THAT NEW TRACK MOTHER,” wrote Drag Race star Kandy Muse on X, formerly Twitter.
“I can’t explain how good it feels to be a 27 year old gay man with new Lady Gaga music out…….I could run through a fucking wall,” wrote another fan.
“I’m not exaggerating when I say that lady gaga’s new single is fucking SONG OF THE YEAR,” wrote one fan.
Of course, in typical online fashion, the memes have been immaculate.
Gaga also found a fan of ‘Disease’ in fellow pop star Kesha, who under a post on Gaga’s Instagram commented: “I LOVE IT AND JUST WAS GRINDING TO IT AT BEACHES.”
Lady Gaga’s ‘Disease’ is available to stream and download now.