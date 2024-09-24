Lady Gaga is teasing a secret project called ‘LG 6.5’ and fans think it’s a surprise album

Something strange is afoot in the world of Lady Gaga.

While the singer is busy promoting her upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is released next week (4 October), it seems that Gaga has been cooking something else up and it has Little Monsters in a tizzy.

As PopCrave noted, over the past few days, mysterious billboards have appeared throughout Los Angeles and New York City with the words: “LG 6.5.”

Along with the billboards, Gaga has been sharing cryptic posts to Instagram over the last few days.

“I’m ready for my interview,” read one post, while another said: “Don’t tell me what to wear.”

A third post, which was accompanied by the lone plucking of an acoustic guitar, read: “No duct tape. No mission.”

Over the last 24 hours, Gaga has shared two further mysterious posts on Instagram. “Moondust gets everywhere,” read one, soundtracked by a twanging electric guitar.

“Still not October,” read another, this time featuring rock guitars and crashing drums.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gaga was quizzed about the cryptic posts on Instagram. Freezing up, she smiled and finally said: “It’s a secret.”

Of course, the mysterious Instagram posts and strange billboards come after Gaga teased a “surprise project” during a recent interview with Vogue.

While Lady Gaga didn’t share any further information about the project, the singer has been quietly teasing her next album, which Vogue noted the singer had “taken to calling LG7”.

In fact, in an Instagram post, Gaga shared that the first single from that record would be released in October, telling Vogue that the album would follow in February 2025.

The fact that the rollout for LG7 appears to already be planned makes the appearance of “LG 6.5” even more curious.

Indeed, following the appearance of the billboards, some fans began speculating that Gaga might be about to drop a surprise album or EP.

“The rumour is that it’s an EP inspired by Harley Quinn/Joker that is dropping,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Oh I so hope LG 6.5 is a rock EP,” wrote another fan on X, formerly Twitter. “From the two snippets it sounds like it could be. I’ve been hoping Gaga would do a rock album.”

“LG 6.5???? WE ARE GETTING AN EP??? IM SO EXCITED,” wrote another fan on X.

Others were just in full panic mode:

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see what LG 6.5 turns out to be. But between this, Joker: Folie à Deux, and LG7, Lady Gaga fans are being fed well.