Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars drop country duet ‘Die With a Smile’: see the video here

Pop icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have released a surprise duet titled ‘Die With a Smile,’ with the ‘Born This Way’ singer channelling Dolly Parton in the country-inspired video.

Released yesterday (15 August), the video sees Gaga and Mars giving 1970s Nashville aesthetics, sporting matching denim outfits.

In a statement, Gaga revealed the spontaneous nature of the release: “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day [Bruno] asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.”

New Lady Gaga album coming soon

This release comes amid a flurry of activity for both artists. Gaga recently confirmed her seventh studio album, tentatively titled LG7, at the end of her Chromatica Ball concert film. While details remain scarce, Gaga has hinted that the album will showcase her genre-bending approach, telling fans, “It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.”

Writing on Instagram at the time, Gaga told fans: “I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl. I can’t believe I still get to do what I love.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us, I know. Music changes people lives […] I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

Meanwhile, Gaga is also set to star in the highly anticipated musical film Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The movie, slated for release on 4 October 2024, will feature Gaga as Harley Quinn and is rumoured to include several musical numbers.

Scheduled for release on 4 October 2024, the movie will mark Gaga’s second foray into Hollywood musicals. It will follow the success of 2019’s A Star is Born, which saw her take home the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Shallow’. We’re hoping for at least one or two Gaga originals in this Joker sequel too.