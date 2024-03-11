Kylie hints at Madonna collab after ‘fabulous’ performance together: ‘Let’s see’

Kylie Minogue has hinted at the possibility of working with Madonna after the two performed on stage together.

The two came together for the first time ever during Madonna’s The Celebration Tour in Los Angeles last week. The icons performed an acapella rendition of ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and also Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ to mark International Women’s Day (Friday 8 March)

Taking to Instagram after the performance the ‘Padam Padam’ singer said: “It’s been a long time coming!!!”.

Speaking to Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party on Sunday (10 March) night, Kylie revealed it had only been in the works for about two weeks before it happened.

“It’s been a whirlwind!” she exclaimed. She then continued: “I know her manager and he gave me a buzz and I think I have an idea what this is going to be about. And it was fabulous.”

Kylie said the two had met before and they’d been almost photographed together before, although they’d been blocked from one another. But Kylie was happy the first image of the two musical and gay icons side by side was one that everyone could take.

Asked about recording music with Madonna Kylie took a moment to find her words. She then replied: “Maybe, who knows… Let’s see.” Teased about being able to cure world hunger together Kylie answered: “If there was any chance we could do that I wouldn’t be here, we’d be doing it right away.”

Kylie Minogue talks about recently performing with Madonna on tour and the possibility of recording something together in the future at the Vanity Fair Oscar's after-party. pic.twitter.com/4nRAbkvBH3 — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Sharing images of Kylie and Madonna from their performance onstage one fan tweeted: “We want the collab NOW.” Another simply added: “Need.” Someone else added a face emoji with heart eyes and a thumbs up.