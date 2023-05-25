Kylie Minogue reacts to incredible ‘Padam Padam’ memes after new single goes viral

Kylie Minogue has given her response to the incredible batch of memes being created as a response to her latest single ‘Padam Padam’.

The banger of song, which is the leading track from her upcoming album Tension, has fully got everyone summer ready.

“Shivers and butterflies, I get the shivers when I look into your eyes, and I can tell that you’re all in, ’cause I can hear your heart beatin’ padam padam,” the Australian pop legend sings on the anthemic track.

“Padam, padam, I hear it and I know, Padam, padam, I know you wanna take me home, padam, and take off all my clothes. Padam, padam, when your heart goes padam.”

“It really motivated me, so keep them coming” – Kylie

Mixed in with a thumping beat and stunning visuals, the internet has gone mad for it.

And when asked in a new interview about what she makes of the online response, she quickly told fans what they hoped to hear.

💬 @kylieminogue on “Padam Padam” going viral:



— “Them memes are cracking me up. Someone showed me a couple on a car ride just yesterday, and it really motivated me. So keep them coming.”pic.twitter.com/v0SVZodFAT — Kylie Minogue Central (@MinogueCentral) May 24, 2023

“Them memes and videos are cracking me up,” she began.

“When the day’s long and I’ve got no energy… someone showed me a couple on a car ride yesterday,” the star continued.

“It really motivated me, so keep them coming!”

The memes have definitely taken over Twitter and other social media apps. So it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop anytime soon.

The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto) manages to encapsulate everything we all love about the musical icon.

Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement earlier this month: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Here are just a few of our favourite ‘Padam Padam’ memes below.

Padam Padam but the only thing Kylie sings is Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/6VRiKNat5G — Josh (@JoshxReid) May 22, 2023

PADAM PADAM I KNOW YOU WANNA TAKE ME HOME PADAM AND GET TO KNOW ME CLOSE pic.twitter.com/ZxlvY5Szhw — andreas (@MrDrewy) May 18, 2023

No thoughts just Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/fOkwzD3YBN — Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@max_tweedie) May 22, 2023

This is a reminder to stream Kylie Minogue's #PadamPadam today 😌 pic.twitter.com/pNtEMyoYxY — Pop Emergency 🚨 (@popemergencyph) May 23, 2023

It’s PADAM & Eve not PADAM & Steve — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) May 21, 2023

@kylieminogue walking out the studio after recording “Padam Padam” pic.twitter.com/VFFWzV8uuC — irl version of rose nylund (@thewikiwildwest) May 23, 2023

Pre-save the album here. For more information, visit www.kylie.com.