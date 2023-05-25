Kylie Minogue reacts to incredible ‘Padam Padam’ memes after new single goes viral
The pop queen urged fans to “keep them coming”
Kylie Minogue has given her response to the incredible batch of memes being created as a response to her latest single ‘Padam Padam’.
The banger of song, which is the leading track from her upcoming album Tension, has fully got everyone summer ready.
“Shivers and butterflies, I get the shivers when I look into your eyes, and I can tell that you’re all in, ’cause I can hear your heart beatin’ padam padam,” the Australian pop legend sings on the anthemic track.
“Padam, padam, I hear it and I know, Padam, padam, I know you wanna take me home, padam, and take off all my clothes. Padam, padam, when your heart goes padam.”
“It really motivated me, so keep them coming” – Kylie
Mixed in with a thumping beat and stunning visuals, the internet has gone mad for it.
And when asked in a new interview about what she makes of the online response, she quickly told fans what they hoped to hear.
“Them memes and videos are cracking me up,” she began.
“When the day’s long and I’ve got no energy… someone showed me a couple on a car ride yesterday,” the star continued.
“It really motivated me, so keep them coming!”
The memes have definitely taken over Twitter and other social media apps. So it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop anytime soon.
The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto) manages to encapsulate everything we all love about the musical icon.
Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement earlier this month: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.
“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.
“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”
Here are just a few of our favourite ‘Padam Padam’ memes below.
Pre-save the album here. For more information, visit www.kylie.com.