Kylie Minogue-penned Prince track ‘Baby Doll’ leaks after 32 years in the vault: Listen here

Just when fans had accepted that Kylie Minogue‘s fabled 1992 collaboration with Prince had been lost to the ravages of time, a demo has surfaced online.

Minogue has referred to the song on multiple occasions over the years, most recently in an 2023 interview with Scott Mills in which she explained how the pair came to be in each other’s orbits.

“I went to see his show ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ at Earl’s Court. When I say I’m a Prince fan, I mean… I just love him. First of all, I’d never seen him live before so that was an experience in itself and I got to meet him afterwards.

“I don’t know where I plucked up the courage from but at some point in time I said ‘What are you doing and what are you working on? I’m doing this album…'”

It seems The Purple One was intrigued by the ‘Love At First Sight’ singer, and the pair ended up collaborating. “We hung out a bit. I think he was naturally a bit of a wind up and he said ‘Where are your lyrics?’ and I was like ‘Um…'”

“This is a blur, I don’t know how it happened. I mean, it was all on landline calls but I got some lyrics to him and then I had delivered to me by his driver a cassette of Prince, he’d knocked up this song called ‘Baby Doll’. It was just me, home alone in my apartment in London receiving this cassette. I mean, it was a moment. It’s typical those moments there’s no one there to share it with.”

Minogue went on to say: “So nothing ever happened to that but I would love it one day if his estate would grant me permission to do something with it.”

It’s unclear how the demo, which features Prince on vocals singing Minogue’s lyrics, came to be on the internet, as Minogue has previously admitted she did not know where her cassette tape had ended up. It’s understood that the Aussie songstress never ended up recording the song due to her record label not being on board, reported NME.