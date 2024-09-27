Kylie Minogue debuts music video for hypnotic new single ‘Lights Camera Action’

Kylie Minogue is back and she’s serving up another instant queer club classic.

Today (27 September), the singer and gay icon shared her latest single ‘Lights Camera Action’, the first track to be taken from her recently announced new album Tension II.

The track, which was produced by Lewis Thompson (Becky Hill/MNEK), was co-written by Kylie, Thompson and Ina Wroldsen, who also co-wrote Kylie’s viral smash ‘Padam Padam‘.

Filled with raving synths and hard strutting beats, ‘Lights Camera Action’ sees Kylie continue her command over the club as dons her shades and hits the dance floor.

“Tune it in, tune it out, all I want is the noise/Turn it up, turn it loud till you ain’t got a choice,” she sings on the chorus. “We’re turning sinful tonight, it’s about to go off/Tell me, can you feel it?”

For the music video, Kylie flexes her acting chops, adopting different roles from photographer to film star. Directed by Sophie Muller, the video was shot in Budapest and captures the high energy spirit of the song. Watch the clip below:

‘Lights Camera Action’ offers up the first taste of Tension II, the follow up to 2023’s number one album Tension.

The record will feature nine brand new songs, as well as Kylie’s collaborations with The Blessed Madonna, ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’, her partnership with Tove Lo and Bebe Rexa, ‘My Oh My’, her swinging country banger ‘Midnight Ride’ featuring Orville Peck and Diplo, and ‘Dance Alone’ with Sia.

“The Tension era has been so special to me,” Kylie said in a statement. “I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II.” See the track list below:

1. ‘Lights Camera Action’

2. ‘Taboo’

3. ‘Someone For Me’

4. ‘Good As Gone’

5. ‘Kiss Bang Bang’

6. ‘Diamonds’

7. ‘Hello’

8. ‘Dance To The Music’

9. ‘Shoulda Left Ya’

10. ‘Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)’

11. ‘My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)’

12. ‘Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)’

13. ‘Dance Alone (with Sia)’

The album cover for Kylie’s new album Tension II (Image: BMG)

Along with the release of Tension II, Kylie will head out on her biggest tour in decade in 2025.

Kicking off in Australia, the tour will head into Asia before landing in the UK in May. More dates are set to be announced over the coming weeks, including those in Europe, and North and South America.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025,” Kylie said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

Tickets for the UK tour are on sale now. For more information visit Kylie.com.

Meanwhile, Tension II will be released on 18 October via BMG. The album is available to pre-save and pre-order now here.