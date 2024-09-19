Kylie Minogue reveals new album Tension II, finally announces world tour

Padam! Kylie Minogue has announced her new album Tension II, along with an extensive world tour in 2025.

A follow up to last year’s number one album Tension, Tension II will feature nine brand new songs. The record will also include Kylie’s collaborations with The Blessed Madonna, ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’, her partnership with Tove Lo and Bebe Rexa, ‘My Oh My’, her swinging country banger ‘Midnight Ride’ featuring Orville Peck and Diplo, and ‘Dance Alone’ with Sia.

The album, which drops on 18 October, will be preceded by lead single, ‘Lights Camera Action’, which releases on 27 September.

“The Tension era has been so special to me,” Kylie said in a statement. “I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II.”

The album cover for Kylie’s new album Tension II (Image: BMG)

The release of Tension II will be followed by an extensive world tour, the singer’s first since 2019. The tour comes following the singer’s sold out festival show this summer at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Kicking in off in Australia, Kylie’s home country, the tour will head to Asia, before landing in the UK in May 2025. Dates in Europe and North and South American are set to be announced in the future.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025,” Kylie said. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

The Tension Tour kicks off in 2025 (Image: BMG)

The full list of UK tour dates



Fri 16 May – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 17 May – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 19 May – Manchester AO Arena

Thurs 22 May – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 23 May – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Mon 26 May – London The O2

Tues 27 May – London The O2

Fri 30 May – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 31 May – Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

Tickets for the TENSION TOUR 2025 go on general sale at 10am Friday 27 September. For more information about tickets visit Kylie.com.

Meanwhile, fans can pre-save ‘Lights Camera Action’ here. Tension II is also available to pre-order now here.