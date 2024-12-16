Kristen Chenoweth blasts conservatives calling for parents to boycott Wicked: ‘They spew hate’

Broadway legend Kristen Chenoweth has fired back at a group of conservatives who have been campaigning for parents to boycott Wicked on account of the film’s lightly queer undertones.

The conservative group One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association, has filed a petition asking parents to pledge to boycott the blockbuster musical adaptation.

“Of course, the musical contains a tremendous amount of witchcraft and sorcery, and that content prompts most parents to avoid taking their children to see Wicked. But the film also shows not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men, which parents may not expect,” the petition states.

“Instead of an uplifting Broadway musical about friendship and family, talents and resources were used to create a dark movie that also pushes wokeness.”

“Four of the film’s main characters are openly queer or gay in real life, or at the minimum, these actors have spoken about their queer experiences. As such, the queer representation and visibility in Wicked: Part One were important to them,” the petition continues.

“Obviously, this part of the movie is a nod to inclusivity, along with a blatant attempt by Universal to normalize same-sex crushes.”

“All the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate”

Chenoweth, who famously first played the role of Glinda on stage, later played by Ariana Grande in the film, took to Instagram to share some choice words on the group’s efforts reports The Independent. “Everyone knows the ‘One Million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate.”

“No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theatre.”

LGBTQ+ representation has been a frequent topic of conversation for the film’s stars as they’ve promoted the film around the world. Last month, in an exclusive interview with Attitude, Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo shared some words of support for their young LGBTQ+ fans.

Erivo wanted queer youth to understand that they will eventually find the support networks they need: “You can find family, even if they aren’t blood family. People who will love you for who you are, the way you’re meant to be loved.”

“Don’t be afraid to outgrow those people” – Ariana Grande

Grande added: “Yes ma’am. Don’t be afraid to outgrow those people. Because there will be people, like Glinda, who say: ‘No. There’s no room for that bullying, or that type of bullshit here. This is a beautiful person.’

“You’ll find your chosen family, your real family. You deserve to be here. Oz is so full of queerness and celebration and beautiful differences – and so is Earth.”