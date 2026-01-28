Ko Tin Zaw Htwe’s funeral draws thousands as fans mourn late TikTok creator’s death

Thousands attended the funeral of Ko Tin Zaw Htwe, a 25-year-old LGBTQ+ TikTok creator from Myanmar who was murdered in Mae Sot, Thailand, this month.

Known to many as Irrawaddy Ma or Ayarwaddy, Htwe disappeared on 18 January after a late-night social media call for help.

His body was found on 20 January, face down in a remote forest, with signs of violent assault and sexual humiliation. A blood-stained wooden stick was found nearby.

One suspect has been arrested for the murder of Ko Tin Zaw Htwe

Thai police arrested one suspect, while at least two others are believed to have lured him to the location. The investigation into his cause of death is ongoing, with forensic evidence being analysed.

Thousands attended Htwe’s funeral in Mae Sot on 24 January, with fans expressing grief and shock online. Content creator Yves Mathieu East took to Instagram to honour his legacy.

“Solidarity and rage for the lives of our siblings that have been stolen or lost,” he said alongside a photo of Htwe.

Htwe’s sister, Ye Ye Ae, broke down crying during the procession, according to Thailand newspaper Khaosod.

With more than 1.1 million followers across social media, the late creator was known online for posting lifestyle and dancing content, bringing queer representation to the forefront of his videos with his partner.

Police are investigating more into Ko Tin Zaw Htwe’s death

Police believe that two suspects were involved in luring Htwe to the secluded location where he was killed. Items recovered at the scene included a handbag, cosmetics, a bank book, an alcohol bottle and condoms.

Fans left messages of loss on social media. One user wrote: “This is heartbreaking. Hope the truth comes out soon.”

“Sad news, hope the investigation uncovers more about the circumstances behind this tragedy,” another fan penned.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.