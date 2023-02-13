Kim Petras, Tom Daley and other LGBTQ stars and allies hit The Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2023

Kim Petras stole the show with a sizzling performance of ‘Unholy’ alongside Sam Smith at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday (11 Feb) – and was then promptly the belle of the ball at The Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2023.

The event, which took place at 180 Studios in central London, was also attended by the likes of Tom Daley, his husband Dustin Lance Black and recent Attitude interviewee Shania Twain.



The Brits festivities continue an epic month for Kim, who is trans.

Kim Petras (Image: Provided/Dave Benett)

Becky Hill (Image: Dave Benett)

On 6 February, the star won a Grammy alongside Sam for Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The pair once again generated headlines with their theatrical performance of their global hit track.

Shania Twain (Image: Provided/Dave Benett)

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, Calum Scott and Stevie Ruffs (Image: Provided/Dave Benett)

Other LGBTQ stars at last weekend’s BRITs included Becky Hill, who also hit the Universal party, plus former Attitude cover star Cat Burns.

Becky also took home the British Dance Act award on the night.

Daniel Lismore (Image: Dave Benett)

Kim Petras and Lewis Capaldi (Image: Provided/Dave Benett)

Also in attendance at the Universal party were Universal-signed artists Calum Scott and Mabel, plus special guests such as the artist Daniel Lismore.

Guests were treated to a performance from ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Picture: Provided/Dave Benett)