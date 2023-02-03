Shania Twain teases future collab with Harry Styles: ‘I’d love to!’

Shania Twain has teased a future collaboration with Harry Styles – and we’re so here for it!

Queen of Me (out today – Friday 3 January) sees the ‘Giddy Up’ singer return with an album that blends her characteristic upbeat pop-country sound with more stoic and contemplative lyrics.

And it will be a welcome return for fans of Shania who have followed her since her self-titled debut album in 1993.

Shania will no doubt have gained many new fans following a surprise performance at 2022’s Coachella alongside Harry Styles.

The ‘When’ singer joined Styles on stage for a colourful and glittering rendition of her iconic ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ as well as ‘You’re Still the One’.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of Queen of Me‘s release, Shania gave a hint as to whether we can expect more from the pair in the future.

“I’d love to! We haven’t yet. That [Coachella] was our moment together on stage. I don’t know when the next one’s gonna be.

“I’d love to sing with him even in a more intimate setting in a recording. We’ll see… I may be crossing paths with him again soon. And I’m gonna have to tell him that everybody keeps asking me that!”

It’s a collab we’d absolutely love to see more of!

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me is out on 1 February 2023. (Image: Provided)

Asked whether there’s anyone else that she’d like to work with Shania gave us the answer we were hoping for.

“I’ve been thinking lately about how much Taylor [Swift] and I have in common. We have a lot of parallels. I just see us getting together in a room and writing a song, getting our guitars out, and creating something that we bond over. That would be fabulous.”

We wholeheartedly agree with this!

I wrote it from a place of feeling good within myself – I wanted music that got me dancing and lifted my spirits! I think the fact that I recorded it with so many good hearted people only amplified that! I hope the album empowers you to feel good in your own skin! Love Shania x — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 3, 2023

To this day, Shania remains the only recording artist to have three consecutive diamond-certified albums – 1995’s The Woman in Me, 1997’s Come On Over, and Up! in 2002.

Come On Over saw Shania break through internationally and merge pop and country in one glorious fusion with an album that had 12 of its 16 tracks released as singles.

Queen of Me is available to stream and download now.