Kesha labels Donald Trump a ‘predator’ after White House uses her music in violent TikTok

Kesha has spoken out against Donald Trump, calling him a “predator” after the White House used her music in a social media post.

The 39-year-old singer condemned the Trump administration for using her 2011 hit ‘Blow’ in a TikTok video praising the US military amid ongoing air strikes in Iran.

Kesha posted to her Instagram Story yesterday (2 March), making it clear that she does not support Trump, nor the violence between the two countries.

“The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence” – Kesha condemns the use of her song ‘Blow’ by the Trump administration

“It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war,” she wrote.

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind,” Kesha continued. “Love always trumps hate.”

To her fans, she added: “Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life, and quite frankly, this attack on all of our nervous systems, is the opposite of what I stand for.”

“Criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times” – Kesha claiming Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran are a distraction

Speculating that the air strikes in Iran were a distraction from Trump’s mentions in the Epstein Files, she added: “Don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”

Following the Justice Department’s release of more than 3 million pages of documents from the late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, it was revealed that Trump’s name appeared a concerning amount of times.

The documents released late January 2026 contain a list of alleged assault allegations against Trump, including rape allegations by a then 13-year-old girl. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Unlike Kesha, rapper Nicki Minaj has praised The White House social media team for using her music to promote Trump’s agenda, including his anti-trans “No Men in Women’s Sports” ban.