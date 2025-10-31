Kendall Jenner shares her ‘frustration’ with Republican dad Caitlyn Jenner over her ‘completely different views’

Kendall Jenner spoke candidly about her relationship with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, in yesterday’s episode of The Kardashians, admitting she gets “frustrated” by her “completely different views”.

The supermodel was born in 1995 to Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

At 29 years old, Kendall described their connection as loving but sometimes challenging, noting that she has “completely different views on things” with the right-wing star.

“I have to compartmentalise my relationship with my dad in a way, because I love her. She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things,” she said on the reality show.

The comments were made over a conversation at a family gathering, where the topic turned to this year’s Los Angeles wildfires near Caitlyn’s home in Malibu.

She added in a confessional interview: “Other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family and I think that she gets lonely.

“You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about,” she concluded, highlighting the disparity of opinions that can happen in family dynamics.

This may relate to the 76-year-old former Olympian’s political views, as Caitlyn has publicly identified as openly conservative and Republican, including during her run for California governor in 2021.

Caitlyn told CBS This Morning that she instructed her children not to participate in or publicly support her campaign: “I am not going to ask you for one tweet… this is my deal. This is my decision to do this.”

“I believed I could work within the party and the Trump administration to shift the minds” – Caitlyn on voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election

Jenner also voted for Donald Trump in 2016, though two years later regretted her decision, having initially believed she could work with the administration to advance LGBTQ+ rights.

In her 2018 op‑ed for The Washington Post, she wrote: “I believed I could work within the party and the Trump administration to shift the minds of those who most needed shifting… Sadly, I was wrong.”

Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 until their divorce in 2015. Together, they had two children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn also helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, who were fathered by the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+.