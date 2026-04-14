Katy Perry’s publicist denies Ruby Rose sexual assault claims: ‘Reckless lies’

A representative for Katy Perry has strongly denied accusations made by Ruby Rose that the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer sexually assaulted her in Australia nearly 20 years ago.

The Australian actress alleged the crime on a Threads post reporting on Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set on Sunday (12 April).

Rose replied: “Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks.”

“It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly” – Ruby Rose alleging Katy Perry assaulted her

“I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly,” she continued.

She alleged: “She tried her hardest to drag me there but I had just projectile vomited all over her legs and went immediately home.”

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault take,” Rose continued.

Rose later added, “Just left the police station,” elaborating, “I went to the police to file four reports against four separate people. But was unsure of the statute of limitations.” One of which, was about Perry.

“Categorically false; they are dangerous, reckless lies” – a Katy Perry representative denying Rose’s allegations

A representative for Perry denied the accusation in a statement obtained by Billboard, describing it as “reckless lies”.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false; they are dangerous, reckless lies,” they told the outlet.

“Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

What is Rose’s history of “serious public allegations”?

Notable examples of Rose making serious allegations came after she left the CW superhero series Batwoman, when she accused several people involved with the production of misconduct and unsafe working conditions.

Warner Bros. Television dismissed her account as “revisionist history”. The studio said it had chosen not to renew her contract after “multiple complaints about workplace behaviour” involving Rose.

The actress previously used Threads to make claims against popular stars in the limelight, including Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

What did Rose say about Sydney Sweeney?

Rose suggested Sweeney “hates” gay people and “ruined” the boxing film Christy, based on former professional boxer Christy Martin, despite lesbian role.

Perry faced other allegations in 2019, including an actor from her ‘Teenage Dream’ music video claiming she pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing his genitals.

Actor Josh Kloss penned on Instagram at the time: “She pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.” No further action was taken against Perry.