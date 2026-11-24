Hudson Williams‘ supernatural thriller YAGA is officially returning for a second season.

The renewal was announced on Monday (23 November), just over a month after the eight-part drama made its debut on 23 October. Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays university professor Katherine Hargrove, is the first cast member confirmed to return for the next instalment. Further casting announcements have yet to be made.

Williams, best known for playing Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, takes on two roles in YAGA: missing university student Henry Park and his lookalike roommate Logan Casey.

What is YAGA about?

Henry is at the centre of the show’s opening mystery. The son and heir to a powerful fishing business, he disappears from the fictional coastal town of Whittock, prompting his family to hire private investigator Charlie Rapp (Noah Reid) to find him.

Rapp’s investigation puts him at odds with local detective Fran Carson (Clark Backo) and leads him towards Katherine, a professor with a particular interest in younger men. As the investigation develops, the town’s residents, their hidden relationships and a series of unexplained occurrences become increasingly significant.

Williams’ dual casting is one of the series’ notable departures from Kat Sandler’s original stage play, on which the television adaptation is based. Logan was created specifically for the screen, giving the actor two distinct characters to develop.

The series reimagines Baba Yaga, a figure from Slavic folklore traditionally depicted as a witch, through a contemporary mystery involving power, relationships and ancient magic.

“The incredible response to YAGA has blown us away” – Justin Stockman, Bell Media’s vice-president of global content

YAGA‘s first season performed strongly following its launch, becoming Crave’s number one series over its opening weekend. It also reached number one on AMC+ in the US, making it the platform’s biggest exclusive series launch to date, as well as topping the charts on Lionsgate Play in India, BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, and Neon in New Zealand.

Justin Stockman, Bell Media’s vice-president of global content, said: “The incredible response to YAGA has blown us away. Congratulations to Kat Sandler and our production partners at Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures. Together, we’ve created a bold and daring Canadian series that we believe strongly in, and we can’t wait to see where Season 2 takes us.”

Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television at Blink49 Studios, added: “Kat Sandler has brought such a bold and distinctive vision to YAGA, and we’re incredibly proud to have supported her in bringing it to the screen.”

When will YAGA‘s season finale air?

The two-episode first-season finale will arrive on Friday (27 November).

YAGA is available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Sky and NOW, with the series also streaming on AMC+ in the US.