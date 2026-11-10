Julia Garner shares update on Madonna biopic plans: ‘I would love for the movie to get made’

Julia Garner has given an update on the long-delayed Madonna biopic, admitting its status is constantly changing.

Madonna’s life story is reportedly heading to the screen, with Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy attached to a new limited series for Netflix. However, when the project will move forward remains unclear.

This follows the cancellation of an initial biopic project by Universal Pictures in 2023, after several years in development. Madonna had been attached to direct the film, with Garner chosen to portray the pop superstar.

“Every hour it changes” – Julia Garner gives update on Madonna biopic

During a recent interview with CBS, the actress was asked for an update on the film, to which she responded: “I don’t know. Every hour it changes, in a way.

“It’s not up to me. I would love for the movie to get made, obviously. But I also feel whatever happens, I made a great friend,” she added. “I love Madonna. I think she’s incredible.”

The biopic, initially titled Who’s That Girl after Madonna’s 1987 hit song and film, was first announced in 2020 before eventually being cancelled in 2023.

Why Universal Pictures abandoned the Madonna biopic

Speaking to Interview Magazine this year, Madonna explained how disagreements with Universal Pictures derailed the film.

After working on the biopic with the studio, Madonna said she had “a falling out” with Universal “regarding budget”.

She explained: “Because I needed – I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?”

Garner was cast as Madonna after an extensive audition process involving singing and dancing boot camps attended by several high-profile performers.