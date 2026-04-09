TV judge Eboni K. Williams humiliates father trying to sue gay son for fleeing forced conversion practice

Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams saw a father attempt to sue his son after he failed to attend $6,000 (£4,740) worth of so-called conversion practice.

Gregory Talbert, from Memphis, Tennessee, appeared on the programme late last month alongside his 18-year-old son, Michael Talbert, who received a verbal hammering from Judge Williams.

After discovering his son kissing his best friend, Gregory forced Michael into undergoing so-called conversion practice, attempting to force his attraction to the opposite sex.

“[They] said that I was cursed, said that I was going to hell” – Michael Talbert recalling his so-called conversion practice experience

The 18-year-old attended the programme for a month out of fear that his parents would disown him. He later ran away from his father’s attempt to change his sexuality due to toxic conditions, eventually moving in with his best friend.

Michael claimed: “[They] said that I was cursed, said that I was going to hell, and called all of us there monsters, that we were unworthy, and that we needed the program to fix ourselves.”

Tennessee does not have state-level laws prohibiting conversion therapy, and as of recently, despite public concern, the US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of these anti-LGBTQ+ practices.

Judge Williams condemned the father, criticising Gregory for gaslighting his son. She said on the programme: “You’ve gaslit this young man for far too long. He’s still a youth and he’s still your son, but you’re not going to gaslight me, sir.”

“He’s terrified of you and the consequences of not being a part of this family” – Judge Eboni K. Williams condemning Gregory Talbert

“That is fear. He’s terrified of you and the consequences of not being a part of this family. That’s why he says he will go,” she continued.

Judge Williams left the bench to hold Michael’s hands and reassure him: “Young man, you are not cursed. You are as loved and as worthy, Michael, as your father, your mother, and everyone else who gets the privilege to reside on this earth, young man.”

“I don’t care what your daddy says. I don’t care what some stupid conversion therapy says, which is nothing but a bunch of hoopla and a scam and a money grab for young, vulnerable men like yourself.”

“I see you. You are valuable, and Michael, you are perfect” – Judge Williams consoling Michael

She continued: “I see you. You are valuable, and Michael, you are perfect. You are perfect in the eyes of God.”

Judge Williams rejected the father’s “tough love” defence, dubbing it “unacceptable”, “manipulative” and “downright cruel”, dismissing the lawsuit.

She questioned Gregory’s ability to be a loving father: “It’s clear to this court that you nor your wife, according to your testimony today, can provide that. Therefore, it is with great joy and comfort that I dismiss your case in its entirety,” the judge concluded.

The programme streamed on Justice Central TV, a broadcaster specialising in court show programming featuring several star judges.