Jonathan Bailey becomes a ‘monster of seduction’ in Dracula audiobook – WATCH HERE (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan Bailey is embracing his inner seductive monster as he becomes the voice of Dracula in an audio adaptation of Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire novel.

Buyers will be able to listen to Dracula in seven different languages upon its release via Audible, with the English-language version scheduled for 1 October 2026.

Here, Attitude presents an exclusive look at Bailey and his voice-over co-star Ella Purnell as heroine Mina Murray, as the pair act out a heart-racing exchange.

“He’s a monster of seduction” – Jonathan Bailey on his character in the Dracula audio book

“He’s a monster of seduction and he’s preying on her,” says Bailey as he sets the scene.

“Feel now just how insignificant you are. Yet you would play your brains against mine. You think that you can help these men and that old woman to hunt me and frustrate me in my designs. You know now what it is to cross my path,” Bailey reads.

The story focuses on Mina’s perspective. After her fiancé Jonathan Harker disappears in Transylvania, Mina investigates a series of mysterious events through letters, diary entries and testimonies, which eventually leads her to Dracula. She discovers that the monster is not only hunting those around her but may also be targeting her mind.

The adaptation shifts the focus towards a psychological battle between Mina and Dracula.

“Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula’s core” – Aurelie de Troyer on Audible’s adaptation

Jonathan Bailey for Audible’s Dracula (Image: Audible)

Aurelie de Troyer, head of Audible Content, International, said in a news release: “This is what Audible does best: crafting immersive audio experiences that transport listeners into the heart of the story.

“When Dracula whispers in your ear, when you hear his footsteps in the dark but see no reflection, that’s when you understand why we’re the home for this story. Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula’s core.”

She continued: “We’ve assembled world-class casts across seven languages, from Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell to Omar Sy, Riccardo Scamarcio and Matthias Schweighöfer, exceptional international talent delivering a truly global Dracula. With director Mary Lambert at the helm and a haunting score by Ilan Eshkeri, we’re bringing this ambitious production to life just in time for Halloween.”

Who features in Dracula on Audible?

The UK audiobook version also stars Aimee Lou Wood as Lucy Westenra, Louis Partridge as Jonathan Harker, David Jonsson as Dr John Seward, Lesley Manville as Mrs Westenra and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Professor Abraham Van Helsing.

Dracula will be released via Audible on 1 October in English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish and LATAM Spanish. The German version will be available to listen to from 9 February 2027, while the Brazilian Portuguese adaptation will follow later that year.