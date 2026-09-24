Ryan Murphy says he’s finished writing Glee revival script at AHS 13 premiere

Screenwriter Ryan Murphy has issued a major update regarding the highly anticipated Glee revival at the American Horror Story Season 13 premiere.

Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he had finished writing a script for a potential Glee revival just an hour before the event.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago. We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

Ryan Murphy says he’s reached out to the original Glee cast

Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan were the writers behind the first two seasons of the series, with the trio now reuniting to develop the potential revival.

On casting, he said: “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet. They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.” He did not name the possible returning stars.

Murphy explained that although he has discussed the idea with them, “Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know; we’ll see.”

That being said, before showing the script to a potential cast, he wants to expand the narrative further.

“I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, ’cause we were very close when we were making it.”

Glee ended its run with its final episode on 20 March 2015, after six seasons and 121 episodes.

Murphy attends the American Horror Story: 13 premiere

In even camper news, Murphy is gearing up for the release of American Horror Story: 13, which had its premiere last night (23 September) at Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

He was joined by cast members Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett and more.

American Horror Story: 13 arrives on 24 September 2026 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on FX and Hulu in the US, and on 25 September in the UK on Disney+.