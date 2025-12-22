JoJo Siwa reveals plans to propose to Chris Hughes as they spend first Christmas together

JoJo Siwa has confirmed she will end up proposing to boyfriend Chris Hughes if he takes too long, as the pair spend their first Christmas together.

After a blossoming romance in the Celebrity Big Brother house in April and officially becoming girlfriend and boyfriend in May, the couple are already hinting at wedding bells.

In an interview with The Sun, the couple openly discussed marriage and proposals, as they plan to spend Christmas with Hughes’s family in England.

“I will be down on one knee” – JoJo Siwa on proposing to boyfriend Chris Hughes

“Just so you know, 27 May 2032, I will be down on one knee. I will not wait one extra day!” said Siwa, who is queer, marking seven years the pair would have been together.

Hughes pushed back, saying he would be the one to propose: “It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone.”

Hinting that it will happen sooner rather than later, he added: “So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen.”

When asked whether there could be a proposal this Christmas, Siwa was asked if she would like a ring, to which she replied: “A ring?!”

Siwa entered the Celebrity Big Brother house with then partner Kath Ebbs, only to break up when the series ended

The pair have faced significant online attention since leaving the beloved ITV reality show, following Siwa’s public breakup with non-binary ex Kath Ebbs, which allegedly took place during the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

Announcing the breakup on social media, the content creator shared the news in an emotional video, saying: “It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.”

The interview comes shortly after Kath Ebbs joked they were engaged to partner Tilly Lucas-Rodd earlier this month, later confirming it was a prank.

Ebbs encouraged Siwa to befriend Hughes before the singer entered the Big Brother house

Fans have speculated that Siwa and Hughes could get engaged this Christmas period, after the Love Island alum’s dad told the Daily Mail earlier this year: “It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas.”

Ebbs has spoken out about encouraging their then girlfriend to befriend Hughes in the Big Brother house: “He’s your guy. He is your straight white man, because he’s also a little bit fruity,” they said on The Mitch Churi Chat Show!

