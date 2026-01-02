JoJo Siwa changes her famous name as she hints at major 2026 rebrand

JoJo Siwa has started the new year under a different name, prompting fans to speculate that a wider rebrand could be on the way.

Over the New Year period, the singer updated her TikTok name to Joelle Siwa, a change that was quickly noticed by her 46 million followers.

They highlighted that her boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes, recently referred to her as “Joelle” in an Instagram Story that has since expired. Others noted that Joelle is Siwa’s birth name.

“Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026″ – a JoJo Siwa fan welcoming her new identity

One fan commented: “The name change ❤❤❤ perfect for 2026! Happy New Year ❤❤.”

Another added: “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026.” A third reminded fans: “…Her real name is Joelle, Jojo was just a nickname. Are y’all new here?”

The name tweak comes as Siwa and Hughes continue to hint at wedding bells following their whirlwind romance in the Celebrity Big Brother house last year.

The pair grew close on the ITV reality series in April before officially becoming girlfriend and boyfriend in May – and they are already openly discussing marriage.

In an interview with The Sun, the couple openly discussed marriage and proposals, as they plan to spend Christmas with Hughes’s family in England.

“I will be down on one knee” – JoJo Siwa on proposing to boyfriend Chris Hughes

“Just so you know, 27 May 2032, I will be down on one knee. I will not wait one extra day!” said Siwa, who is queer, marking seven years the pair would have been together.

Hughes pushed back, saying he would be the one to propose: “It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone.”

Hinting that it will happen sooner rather than later, he added: “So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen.”

When asked whether there could be a proposal this Christmas, Siwa was asked if she would like a ring, to which she replied: “A ring?!”

Siwa entered the Celebrity Big Brother house with then partner Kath Ebbs, only to break up when the series ended

The pair have faced significant online attention since leaving the beloved ITV reality show, following Siwa’s public breakup with non-binary ex Kath Ebbs, which allegedly took place during the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

Announcing the breakup on social media, the content creator shared the news in an emotional video, saying: “It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.”

