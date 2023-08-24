John Whaite says gays being involved in Strictly scandals is ‘a sign of progress’

John Whaite has teased that it’s a “sign of progress” to see two gay men embroiled in a Strictly scandal, after he admitted to “falling in love” with dance partner Johannes Radebe.

Whaite, 34, has recently confessed to cheating on his fiancé with “soap stars and minor celebs” as well as developing feelings for his Strictly co-star.

Chatting about the revelations to Christine Lampard on today’s (24 August) episode of Lorraine, he had a hilarious response when asked about his love life.

The Great British Bake Off winner commented: “Can I say how blooming great it is that the gays are finally getting embroiled in the Strictly scandal? It’s a sign of progress, isn’t it?”

“It’s a sign of progress, isn’t it?” – John Whaite

The TV star then confirmed he’d got consent from both Johannes and his partner Paul before writing about the topic in his upcoming book.

He went on: “The reason I’ve spoken about that story, specifically with Johannes’ consent and my partner’s consent, is to illustrate the point that life is difficult, we are fragile human beings, and our hearts sometimes can be torn into two.

John Whaite made the comments while appearing on Lorraine (Image: ITV)

“You have to take stock and think ‘Who am I? What are my values, and how do I get back to that?’

“And the point of the story and the whole book is a story of love, if it weren’t for my relationship with Paul where we speak candidly and honestly, I don’t know where I’d be in life.”

Whaite and Radebe danced together as the first all-male competing couple on the show, making it all the way through to the grand final.

In a recent interview with The Times, Whaite was asked about his evident on-screen chemistry with Radebe.

“I fell in love with him,” Whaite told the paper. “I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there.”

Noting the similarities between himself and Radebe including their backgrounds Whaite said there was “a beautiful symmetry” between them.

“So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do,” Whaite added.