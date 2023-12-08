Heartstopper’s Joe Locke to make Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is set to make his Broadway debut next month in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The news was confirmed on Thursday (7 December). Locke will play young apprentice Tobias, joining Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

As per Deadline, Locke will begin performances of the Stephen Sondheim musical at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Wednesday 31 January. Shortly after he will be joined by Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster as Todd and Lovett.

As Tobias, the Heartstopper star will get a chance to show off his vocal chops with songs such as ‘Not While I’m Around.’

Locke made his professional stage debut in 2022 in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse as well as his Heartstopper co-star, Will Gao.

This followed his breakthrough role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s adaptation of Alice Oseman’s beloved web-comic. Locke will also be seen in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series will be a spin-off from the popular WandaVision series

Joining Kathryn Hahn as Agatha and Locke will be Aubrey Plaza as well as Patti LuPone. The latter teased the show in an interview earlier this year. She told The View: “We are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the Familiar, if anybody knows Heartstopper, is Joe Locke.”

A Familiar is a human who’s in service of a witch. We got our first glimpse at the Heartstopper star in this role in a recent preview of the series.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.