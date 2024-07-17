Heartstopper’s Joe Locke would ‘love’ to do James Bond: ‘I’ve not done any films yet’

The conversation about who will play the next James Bond is constant and never-ending. Now, Heartstopper star Joe Locke has expressed his interest in the role.

The 20-year-old actor will next be seen entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Agatha All Along. The series, also starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza, will focus on Agatha Harkness and a coven of witches. Locke is set to play Teen, a “suspicious goth” who he confirmed recently will be gay.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK as he appeared on the cover of the August/September issue Locke touched on what else he’d like to do in his career. “I still would do that,” he said in regard to his desire to play Disney’s first gay prince, something he first said in a 2022 interview.

He went on to say, “I’d love to be in an action film, do something really macho, but in my way, not necessarily the most macho way.” When asked specifically about James Bond as a for instance the Heartstopper actor replied: “I would love to do James Bond. I’ve not done any films yet, so I’d love to do a film.”

Locke has certainly ticked off the dreams of most actors having done a successful TV show, as well as roles on the West End and Broadway.

“It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series” – Joe Locke

He also discussed work ethics with Rolling Stone UK telling the magazine: “I was always taught that I could do what I wanted if I worked hard enough. Most of what I’ve achieved has been luck, but I think I’ve done a lot with the luck I was given.” Locke also said: “Sometimes you over-egg the luck to make yourself feel less bad,” before adding, “I do feel very lucky, but I’ve not taken it for granted.”

Having accomplished much in a short space of time, the actor also reflected on how he approaches work now compared to when he started. “I used to take on too much, whereas now I’ve got a healthy relationship with it. I’ve always been a people pleaser and so therefore a hard worker. Whether the hard work is because I want to do hard work or because I want to impress people is very different, but I’ve got a healthy relationship with it, which therefore helps everyone around you.”

Locke has described Agatha All Along as “a dark comedy about witches.” He also told Rolling Stone UK: “It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series.” On his character’s queerness, he said: “The way it’s explored in the show is very truthful and very positive. His sexuality is just one part of the character.”

Agatha All Along is streaming from 18 September 2024