Jinkx Monsoon to make West End debut in OH, MARY! following Broadway success

Jinkx Monsoon will make her West End debut reprising her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! from 17 August to 26 September at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Drag Race icon Monsoon originally starred in the role on Broadway from August to September 2025 and returned for additional performances in January 2026.

Now, she’s back, back, back again starring in OH, MARY!, this time in London’s West End for a strictly limited six-week run.

“Jinkx Monsoon will make her West End debut” – OH, MARY! producers announcing Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln

Producers Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia said they are “delighted to announce that Monsoon will make her West End debut, reprising her critically acclaimed performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY!”

They note the trans icon sold out tickets during her 8-week run on Broadway and received subsequent encore engagement “which was heralded as one of the Best Performances of 2025 in the New York Times.”

Monsoon will take over the role from Broadway’s original Mary Todd Lincoln and creator, Cole Escola, who opened the show on Broadway on 11 July 2024.

Cole Escola will take over from Catherine Tate in OH, MARY! on West End

Escola will reprise the role from 20 July to 15 August 2026, swapping out current leading lady Catherine Tate, slated for a final performance on 18 July.

OH, MARY! opened in the West End in December 2025, with Attitude 101 honouree Mason Alexander Park originating London’s first Mary Todd Lincoln.

Written by Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton, OH, MARY! has gained major critical acclaim in both New York and London, winning two Tony Awards and an Olivier Award.

OH, MARY! on West End performance schedule